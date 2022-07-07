LG has underscores the effectiveness of its NeoChef microwaves assuring its consumers of the product’s numerous functions.

According to the company, LG NeoChef can be used to grill, bake or steam food, enabling a near-infinite range of mouth-watering possibilities that can be ready for the table in a matter of minutes.

‘‘This microwave can cook and defrost any kind of food quickly and evenly. It also comes with the health-conscious Infrared Heating™ feature, which helps to reduce fat content while bringing out the full flavor of every meal. LG NeoChef can even be used to make healthy probiotic yogurt!

‘‘Once you’ve chosen a recipe and prepped all the ingredients, LG’s cooking appliances are ready to help give your culinary creation that professional quality that will have your family or roommates savoring every bite.

‘‘The unique “Smart Inverter” technology at the heart of LG NeoChef microwave takes the guesswork out of microwaving by delivering precise power for consistent cooking, reheating and defrosting. Unlike ordinary microwaves that alternate blasts of full power or no power until the timer goes off, LG NeoChef uses precise, variable power control between 300 to 1,200 watts to evenly cook or defrost food – helping to eliminate dreaded cold centres and overcooked edges.

ity-sensing technology determines when food is cooked and automatically turns off the microwave to help prevent the over- or under-cooking of meals,’’ the statement read in part.

LG Electronics also said NeoChef microwaves provides 10 power levels and seven cook options to create a variety of favorite meals, ranging from fresh vegetables to rice; five reheat options to tackle everything from beverages to pizza; and four defrost options handle meat, poultry, fish and bread.

‘‘LG NeoChef microwaves also make cleaning simple with LG’s new EasyClean® assisted by Anti-Bacterial Coating that resists stains and build-up, making it harder for dangerous contaminants to take root. Cleaning is as easy as wiping with a damp cloth – no harsh chemicals are usually required with ordinary cleanups. The hexagonal-shaped stabilizer ring on LG NeoChef microwaves provides six wheels for the turntable to rest upon instead of just three, delivering added support for tall or heavy items to avoid tipping and spillage when the food is not perfectly centered,’’ the statement read.