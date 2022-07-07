Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has announced the discovery of hydrocarbons in commercial quantity in Obi, Agwatashi, Aloshi in Keana local governments of Nasarawa State.

The governor disclosed this while playing host to elders of Alago nation who were on a courtesy call at the Government House, recently. The governor averred that the state is blessed with mineral resources including oil and gas, following the realisation that the initial discovery of hydrocarbons in Keana has extended into some areas in the Benue trough into Obi, Agwatashi and Aloshi parts of the state.

He described the presence of the solid minerals as amazing and unprecedented, saying for coal deposits to foreshadow substantial oil and gas deposit as it was discovered in Agwatashi area of the state.

“They thought it was just going to be coal in that area, but because of the presence of coal that is foreshadowing, and this is the first time in history, with my little knowledge of oil and gas, that I am seeing coal actually covering hydrocarbons and gas.

“This is some amazing discovery that has not been seen in other places. Believe me, I had the opportunity of seeing oil and gas activities in various states and that’s what took me to Ukraine. In Agwatashi area, the coal is now on top of the hydrocarbon. It’s a big oil. In engineering, it’s a beautiful thing for us,” he explained.

Engineer Sule used the opportunity of the visit to inform the Alago Elders that following concerted attempts by his administration to find use for the completed Lafia Cargo Airport, Kwandare, the efforts finally paid off with President Muhammadu Buhari announcing the decision by the federal government to takeover the facility.

The governor added that the federal government has agreed to fully compensate the state for the money expended in building the airport.

As the 2023 general elections gathered momentum, Engineer Abdullahi announced his decision to retain his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, ahead of the coming governorship election. The governor described Akabe as a honest, loyal and a professional in all ramifications, stressing that he is ready to swim and sink with his deputy.

The governor also made case for the Alago nation to belong to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), no other party than the APC especially that the nation is positioned to play a critical role in the success of the party.

“We will do our best as far as the party is concerned, to win this election.

do everything possible within the context of the law to make sure we win this election. Because of that, if we are winning this election, I want to win the election with my brother Dr Akabe,” he said.

He expressed appreciation that all the while, he has been noticing his deputy’s modest contributions, adding that the decision to pick him on the second part of their journey is an added challenge for him to improve on what he has been doing.

The leader of the Alago elders delegation, Senator Hussani Egyegbola, stated that they were at the Government House to congratulate the governor on the successful conduct of the party’s primary election and his emergence as the party flagbearer, as well as his sterling performance during the national convention of the party.

He explained that Alago nation were particularly happy with Engineer Sule for building critical infrastructure, such as the Agbashi-Idadu road which has defied solutions by previous administrations, as well as the Assakio road.

He, in addition hinted that the Alago nation appreciates the governor for attracting corporations and businesses to their land, especially the activities and exploration by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Keana, Obi and Agwatashi.

Governor Sule urged Alago people not to have any other party than the All Progressives Congress party (APC), because God has been kind to them as he has blessed them with several high profile positions within the state and nationally.