The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISIEC) for the timely release of the voters’ register ahead of the August 9, 2025 local government elections in Rivers State.

In a statement issued by HURIWA national coordinator, Comrade Emma Onwubiko, the group described the move as a crucial step toward ensuring a free, fair, and credible electoral process. “This swift action by the electoral bodies, in line with the Electoral Act, has set a foundation for credible elections,” the rights group stated.

The release followed a formal request from RISIEC, made in a letter dated March 3, 2025, and signed by its chairman/chief electoral vommissioner, Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli. The letter, addressed to INEC Chairman, cited Sections 9(1)(a) and 15 of the Electoral Act 2022 as the legal basis for the request, emphasizing that the Supreme Court’s recent pronouncement on local government administration in the state had necessitated the fresh elections.

In response, INEC, through a letter dated March 13 and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran, granted RISIEC’s request, directing them to liaise with the Commission’s Rivers State office to collect the soft copy of the voters register and the updated list of registered political parties. “The Commission has considered and approved your request,” the letter stated.

Hailing INEC’s decision, HURIWA urged all stakeholders, including political actors, civil society groups, and election observers, to prepare for the polls. “For credible elections to be achieved, INEC must take key decisions and actions that will pave the way for a peaceful, inclusive, and transparent process,” the group stated.

HURIWA also called on political parties to ensure free and fair campaigns, stressing that all candidates must adhere to electoral laws and avoid actions that could compromise the integrity of the polls. “We urge all stakeholders to put all hands on deck and get ready for the elections,” the statement added.

The group further emphasised the need for civil society organisations and the media to play their roles as watchdogs, ensuring that the process remains transparent and credible. “While we do our part, we particularly urge civil society groups to prepare and act as observer watchdogs of the process,” HURIWA stated.