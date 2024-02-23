Ayra Starr said her upcoming album which will feature her latest single Commas, will feature a more sonically evolved version of herself.

Starr revealed this during an interview with Billboard magazine Rania Aniftos.

The Afrobeats singer who is fresh of her first Grammy nomination, with plans to release more songs in 2024, said her voice had always had an emotional impact on her audience. Hence, her latest emotional single ‘Commas’, and her upcoming album will showcase her sonic growth thus far.

“People used to feel very touched by my voice. When I would sing in secondary school, I would see people cry because I would sing the saddest songs. My voice always had that thing where it would make people ‘feel’ no matter what I’m singing. I was like, “you know what? I want people to feel this song”. I had fifteen versions of ‘Commas’. (…) I wanted people to transcend when they listen to it. I want people to feel good.

“The Ayra Starr I want to introduce is excellent, sonically amazing. This album is unique because I’ve been evolving sonically,” said the singer.