The board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Lobi Stars F.C. of Makurdi, has relieved Coach Eugene Agagbe of his position as the Technical Adviser with immediate effect and appointed former Nigerian international, Daniel Amokachi, as his replacement.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday’s night by the club’s Head of Media Unit, Uja Emmanuel.

According to the statement, the decision followed the Board’s review of Agagbe’s failure to meet a five-match win target, managing only one victory while losing three.

Amokachi’s appointment takes immediate effect, as the club seeks to revitalise its strategy and improve performance on the field.

Aside Agagbe, all backroom staff were also relieved of their duties and instructed to reapply if they wish to continue with the club.

They have been asked to hand over all club property in their possession to the club’s secretary immediately.