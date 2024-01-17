US rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has withdrawn all allegations of racism against drinks giant Diageo, according to a statement released by the London-based spirits firm.

In a joint statement, Combs and Diageo, which owns brands such as Guinness and Tanqueray, said they have “now agreed to resolve all disputes between them.

The withdrawal comes six months after the termination of their business partnership.

Both parties have reached a settlement, agreeing to resolve all outstanding disputes. Diageo stated, “Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice.”**

Last June, Diageo announced the end of its business relationship with Combs after he accused the company of neglect and racism, claiming that his liquor brands were deprived of resources due to his race.

“Rather than equal treatment, Diageo has treated Mr Combs and his brands worse than others because he is black,” P Diddy’s legal filing stated.

“Diageo has typecast Ciroc and DeLeon, apparently deciding they are ‘black brands’ that should be targeted only to ‘urban’ consumers.”

FTSE 100 Index-listed Diageo confirmed on Tuesday that it no longer has any ongoing business relationship with the rapper, producer, and entrepreneur.

It is understood that the firm reached a financial agreement to acquire Mr. Combs’ 50% stake in their DeLeon tequila joint venture.

Mr. Combs bought the DeLeon brand in partnership with Diageo in 2013. Diageo also agreed to a final payment to end his partnership with Ciroc vodka.**

The value of the settlement was not disclosed.