Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has hailed the nation’s lottery sector for contributing to revenue generation and economic growth, saying the sector generated N200 billion in 2023.

Abbas gave the commendation while delivering his remarks at the book launch of the Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lanre Gbajabiamila, titled, “Mr Lottery: The Story of Lanre Gbajabiamila at 60.”

Represented by the Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Speaker congratulated Gbajabiamila on his book launch, describing him as a man whose name has become synonymous with transformation in the lottery and gaming industry and whose influence stretches beyond borders, impacting the very fabric of nation-building.

According to a statement by Udora Orizu, the Special Assistant on Press Affairs to the Deputy Speaker, Abbas said that under Lanre Gbajabiamila’s leadership, Nigeria’s lottery sector contributed over N200 billion, driving growth in education, healthcare, and infrastructure while fostering innovation and job creation.

He assured him of the parliament’s continuous collaboration to further develop the lottery industry for the nation’s prosperity.

“It is with profound honour and a deep sense of purpose that I stand before you today, representing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen GCON, to celebrate not just a book but a journey—a journey of vision, determination, and the relentless pursuit of a dream. Today, we gather to mark the life of a man whose name has become synonymous with transformation in the lottery and gaming industry and whose influence stretches beyond borders, impacting the very fabric of nation-building.

“That man is Lanre Gbajabiamila, Mr. Lottery himself. Life, as we all know, is a game. A gamble. A lottery. It is a series of chances and choices, each moment a roll of the dice, each decision a step in a long and winding journey. And just as in any game, it is not the outcome that defines us, but how we play the game, how we rise after every fall, how we learn and adapt, and above all, how we shape the game to serve a higher purpose.

“The story of Lanre Gbajabiamila is one such story—a story of playing the game of life not for personal gain alone but to build, contribute, and uplift. The concept of the lottery is not foreign to Nigerians. It is rooted deeply in our communal way of life, where we come together, pooling resources, sharing hopes, taking risks, and building something greater than the sum of our parts,” he added.