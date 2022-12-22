Lotus Bank, Nigeria’s premium non-interest bank, has relocated its head office from 30A Ademola Adetokunbo Street, Victoria Island to 182 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

A statement from the bank stated that the head office relocation underscores Lotus Bank’s strategic expansion objective to bring non-interest banking and financial services closer to its highly esteemed customers.

The new head office is purpose-built with a business branch and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) gallery to provide superior service experience to its customers.

Similarly, Lotus Bank commenced banking operations at its new branch located on No 56, Murtala Mohammed Way, Wapa in Kano, Kano State.

Speaking on the development, managing director, Lotus Bank, Kafilat Araoye, said: “We are optimistic that the implementation of our branch expansion strategy will expedite the actualization of our promise of providing innovative financial services to the banked, unbanked and underbanked segments of the Nigerian population.”

She further said that Lotus Bank was poised to continue to deliver superior and innovative non-interest banking financial products and services to diverse customers segments in line with its principles deeply rooted in ethical banking.

Evidently, the premium non-interest bank, which commenced banking operations in July 2021, has increased its branch network from just one branch location at inception to over 20 branches located in six States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.