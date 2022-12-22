The Pastor of Word of Fire and Refiners Church (The Finishers Assembly), Pastor Alex Onuche, has donated food items and cash gifts to over 250 people to celebrate Christmas.

Speaking during the donation, he said: “The reason and motivation for this outreach and gesture we are doing, we want to demonstrate what Christmas is all about, to show love to the brethren, remember the less privileged, orphans and widows, then at the same time to show example of what the love of God is for mankind.

“We also know in Nigeria for example where we are, the country, the economy is a bit hash, there’s so much of suffering and hardship, so we are trying to see the little assistance we can render to cushion the effect for those that are behind us.”

Speaking further, he added: “We want to preach that Christmas is about love and to show to the world the love of God for mankind is all about, pouring out yourself to other people by giving and sharing.

“Also to show compassion to humanity because in Nigeria now, everyone knows things are hard, people are suffering with hardship, so we are trying to see the best we can do to cushion the effect to those ones who are below us.

“I am encouraging other people most especially the church because the church is the light of the world, ministers, pastors, church founders, wherever they are in any position of leadership, whether in the Christiandom, we should try as much as we can to distribute rather than accumulate.

“The church is even the people not the building, we know if you spend the whole money to build the structure and the people that are supposed to be in structure are dying, then definitely we are building the monument of the earthly things, so we just have to be there for the people,” he declared.