Chief medical director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr Wasiu Adeyemo, has advised women to be breast-aware and make their health a priority, especially by checking their cancer status.

Represented by Dr Ayodeji Oluwole, the chairman, Medical Advisory Committees LUTH, Adeyemo, gave the advice at a lecture organised by the hospital to commemorate the 2024 Breast Awareness Month (BAM) on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BAM is marked annually in the month of October to raise awareness on breast cancer. October has been designated as the Pink Month.

The Pink Month is a month where efforts to educate those concerned about the disease, including early identification and signs and symptoms associated with breast cancer.

The 2024 BAM has the theme: “No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone”. He said women need to be more enlightened about breast cancer.

He said the more women were aware of breast cancer, the more they would go for screening and treatment and the higher the chances of survival from the disease.