Earlier this month, the federal government, in yet another drive to tackle the seemingly intractable issue of street begging by children, inaugurated the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-school Children Education (NCAOOSCE). This is almost one year after the NCAOOSCE Establishment Act came into effect in May 2023.

Among other things, the commission is saddled with the responsibility of formulating policy and issuing guidelines on matters relating to almajiri education and out-of-school children, provide funds for research and personnel development for the improvement of almajiri education and construct classrooms and other facilities relating to almajiri education. Aside from partnering with other ministries and agencies, the commission will establish schools in the settlements largely populated by the almajiri and out-of-school children.

It is expected that this new commission will address the plight of out-of-school children nationwide by providing a multi-modal system of education that will eradicate illiteracy and expose the children to the much-needed skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programs.

Plausible as the move is, the new commission has added to the number of government’s agencies and commissions, some of which, based on the recommendations of the Oronsaye Committee Report, deserve to be merged or outrightly scrapped.

Regardless, the menace of street begging by Almajiri pupils and, of course, the overall issue of out-of-school children who, according to available reports are about 20 million, is as disturbing as it is inexcusable.

No forward-looking nation treats education generally and the education of its future generation specifically, with levity. But that, precisely, is what most successive administrations in some states across the country have done consequent upon which we have this intolerably high number of children not attending schools at all.

While it is considered a national menace, available records from StatiSense indicate that for every 100 out-of-school children in the country, 67 are from the northern region, while 33 are from the southern region suggesting clearly that the Northern region, especially Northwest states of Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara, are the worst hit.

In our considered opinion, the state governments, especially those of the Northwestern part of the country, have failed to demonstrate the needed political will to address this menace in spite of its far-reaching negative implications. Otherwise, why should Nigeria of today be grappling with such an intolerably high number of out-of-school children?

We recall that the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan spent a whopping N15 billion to establish 157 Almajiri schools across the Northern states aimed at ensuring that the almajiri pupils have western education in addition to the Islamic education they already have. That administration also implemented an ambitious Out-of-School children Programme.

Under the Jonathan administration, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) constructed, equipped and handed over 157 model almajiri schools to states with a breakdown showing that 10 of such schools were built in Katsina, five in Gombe, 12 in Kano and 10 in Niger state.

Unfortunately, the states which were obviously not interested in addressing the challenges posed by this unhealthy phenomenon of out-of-school children, abandoned these schools which were built to integrate the almajirinci system into the mainstream basic education.

Sadly, also, and because we are a nation that cares less about accountability, nobody has bothered to know why the Almajiri Schools built by former President Goodluck Jonathan have been left to rot away despite gulping N15 billion. Now that NCAOOSCE has come on board, we are tempted to ask if the nation is not in yet another voyage of fund – wasting.

The new commission must do all it takes to reposition the Almajiri education system, combat the menace of out-of-school children and even more importantly, radically change the narrative and negative perceptions of the Almajiri system which is fueled by the inhuman conditions the pupils are exposed to.

But to ensure maximum impact, there has to be collaboration between the commission and the respective state governments, local communities, parents and guardians, religious leaders and other government agencies.

For fear of being repetitive, we make bold to say that the the states must support this commission to deliver on its onerous task which will ultimately help in carving a promising future for the Nigerian children by adroitly preventing youth poverty, delinquency, and destitution.

There is no reason why every child, regardless of their circumstances, should not have access to quality education.