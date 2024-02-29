Residents in Ondo State are currently living in fear over the resurgence of kidnapping activities in Ondo State. The residents, particularly those who live in border towns in the state, said incidents of kidnapping have again resurfaced with millions of naira paid as ransom, and a recent case along Akure /Ikere road.

Recently gunmen ambushed passengers between Ikere-Ekiti and Iju in Ondo State. An abandoned Toyota Corolla and white Highlander, riddled with bullets, were found at the scene of the incident.

A recently kidnapped victim, Adefunke Ale told me that she was kidnapped in Amurin on Akure/Owo Road in Owo Local Government Area of the state.She said the kidnappers said they targeted her to collect a huge ransom from her son, Akeem Olugosi, living in the United States of America (USA).According to her, she was with her brother, Yemi Ogunmolasuyi, who was driving when the kidnappers, who did not cover their faces and armed with AK-47 rifles, waylaid them.

Her words, “They shot at our car, and we had to park, and all the car doors opened. Four of them guided me to the bush, and another set of four guided my elder brother also to the bush. “I fell flat on the mud because of tiredness. They had to drag me, and in the process, I sustained some wounds on my legs.“ While being dragged, one of them asked for me to be carried, and they had already removed my footwear and had taken my bag, which contained many valuables: international passport, driver’s license, cell phones, national identity card, ATM card and a smaller bag.”

Eventually some policemen rescued her and took her to the hospital for medical care.”On the 5th day night, they asked us to bring N3 million with a lot of cartons of malt, cartons of milk, packs of cigarettes, rice, and meats including airtime recharge cards. They were calling my husband’s phone to ask for their demands.“

On the sixth day, we took the money and the requested items to give them. We were kidnapped at Amurin on Owo/Akure Road, but it was in Ise-Ekiti in Ekiti State that they released my brother.”He also appealed to the Olus to raise an immediate alarm if they see any collection of unknown people in the forest.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olufunmilayo Odunlami,disclosed that men from the anti-kidnapping section of the command had swung into action soon after the report and have since been combing the forest.