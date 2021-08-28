The chairperson, Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), Justice Eni Esan has disclosed that the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde has zero tolerance for corruption and administrative practice.

She said this was part of the state government’s activities to flush out all bad eggs in the state, in all spheres of government sectors, warning that there was no place for the agency to be compromised.

Esan disclosed that all the management members of OYACA have been investigated thoroughly by the state government before being inaugurated into the agency’s system.

Speaking at the commissioning of the agency’s Ibarapa Zonal office, which is located in Eruwa, Ibarapa East local government she stated that OYACA works hand in hand with other federal government anti-corruption agencies like ICPC, EFCC to share ideas on how to conduct investigations on complaints about corrupt practices.

The retired Justice urged the citizens of Oyo State to lay complaints of any act of corrupt practices as the complainants are protected under the law.

She solicited the cooperation of the people of Ibarapa for the agency to achieve its goals, as activities will begin at the office on Wednesday September 1st, 2021.

The zonal offices, among five of its kinds in the state, will be a point of collection of petitions and complaints about corruption, fraud and administrative irregularities in the state and local government systems.