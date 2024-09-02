At least 67 communities in the six local government areas of Ondo North Senatorial district of Ondo State have submitted their demands to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to implement the development agenda.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Community Engagement (OSSACE), Hon. Bode Obanla, who collated the demand, submitted a compendium of all the needs assessment of 67 villages and towns to the OSSACE Advisory Council for onward transmission to the governor for implementation.

While noting that the engagements were the first of their kind after a similar initiative by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who started Town Hall engagements with communities, Obanla pointed out that the indigenes were happy to have their input in matters that directly affect them.

He expressed confidence that the Governor would look into the compendium and address the needs of the communities.

The lawmaker representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, chairman of the Advisory Council, OSSACE, used the opportunity to assure the people of Mr. Governor’s good intentions.

He further described the approach undertaken by the office of the SSA as a significant and positive deviation from past practices.

He said, “Historically, government projects were often executed with limited input from the communities they were intended to serve, sometimes leading to outcomes that do not align with the immediate needs of the people.

“This administration, under the visionary leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa, has embraced a bottom-up approach, ensuring that the voices of our communities are heard and that their most pressing needs are identified and addressed.”

“This bottom-up approach to governance is not only more inclusive but also more effective. It ensures that government interventions are precisely targeted to the critical needs of our people, thereby maximising the impact of every project and initiative.”

He also charged members of the constituency with delivering massive votes for Governor Aiyedatiwa in the November 16th governorship polls.