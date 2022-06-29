Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has announced the signing of an agreement of cooperation between the State Government and Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel, to develop an agribusiness knowledge economy for the State.

The governor, who disclosed this on his verified Facebook page, said the agreement, among other activities, was signed on Wednesday during a visit of an Oyo State delegation to Israel.

Makinde said the partnership deal includes scholarship offers, knowledge transfer and exchange programs between the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Oyo State-owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso.

The governor wrote: “This afternoon, as part of our visit to Israel to meet investors and institutions that have shown interest in Oyo State’s agribusiness policies, we signed an agreement of cooperation with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to develop an agribusiness knowledge economy.

“We also met with Oyo State students at the university.

“During the course of our stay in Israel, we have visited 2 kibbutzes (farm settlements) – a dairy farm and another farm which produces lettuce and fish, to see agritech deployment in modern agribusinesses.”