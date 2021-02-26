BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Managing Your Finances To Have Enough Funds

For the past two years, Mr Abdullahi Abubakar has been planning to get married but things just did not seem to be working out. His salary, to him was just not sufficient in meeting his daily needs, not to talk of saving for capital projects.

Confused and not knowing what to do, Abubakar visits one of his uncles, a senior executive in one of the government agencies, to seek help.

After listening patiently to his story, the old man sighed and asked gently, “how much do you have in your savings?” The blank stare Abubakar provided all the senior executive needed to know – he had nothing!

The story of Abdullahi reflects the life of many people when it comes to managing finances—their money is never enough.

Here are some practices you can imbibe to maintain financial discipline and remain liquid:

Create a Spending Plan & Budget

If you are spending more than you earn, you will never get ahead—in fact, it’s a sure sign that your finances are headed for trouble. The best way to make sure that your income is greater than your expenses is to track your expenses for a month or two and then create a budget. It can be a very simple budget, but you should have one. Pay Off Debt and Stay Out of Debt

One of the best things you can do for your finances is to pay off all of your debt. To get started, focus on your most expensive debt—the loans that charge you the highest interest. Prepare for the Future – Set Savings Goals

Saving money for your future is crucial. If you don’t set savings goals and steadily work towards them, you will have to rely on credit when times get tough. You might even need to work through your retirement years to supplement your small pension. Entering retirement may also be delayed or impossible if you are in debt because you need enough money to make all of your payments. Start Saving Early – But It’s Never Too Late to Start

Due to the magic of compounded interest, even when the rates are low, someone who starts to save for their retirement early doesn’t have to save as much as someone who starts saving later in life. Do Your Homework Before Making Major Financial Decisions or Purchases

Many people will do more research before buying a TV than they will before purchasing an investment or buying a home. Make sure that you’re not one of them. Buying a home and saving for retirement are two of the biggest financial decisions most people will ever make. Sleep On It – Don’t Be Hasty With Big Financial Decisions

There are no major financial decisions or major purchases that need to be made on the spot. In fact, being pressured into making a hasty financial decision is one of the warning signs that the deal might not be as good as it seems. All worthwhile opportunities will be there another day if you are patient. It is better to wait and learn a cheap lesson, then hastily rush into something and learn an expensive lesson.

Culled From: www.mymoneycoach.ca