The management of Malvin Meadow School, Lagos, has announced plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a line-up of public engagement programmes.

Speaking during a news briefing, the director of school at the prestigious nursery and primary schools located in Maryland, Barr. Mrs. Chika Mgbemena described the 10 years of the school as remarkable and fulfilling, emphasising the need to thank God for the opportunity

to mould the lives of young Nigerians.

“At Malvin Meadow, we pay special attention to not just the intellectual needs of the pupils but also to their physical and emotional needs,” she said.

Barrister Mgbemena further said the 10th anniversary of the school is also a platform to give back to the host community with a view to

projecting into the future for greater service delivery to the education sector.

The event, which will be chaired by the chief executive officer of Orange Drugs Group of Companies, Sir Tony Ezenna, will commence with community service on 7th December and award night on 14th December at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja.