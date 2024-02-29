Lagos State government and a Ghana Waste Management company JONSPONG have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to treat solid and liquid in the state.

The MOU which was signed by the Commissioner Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab and Executive Chairman JOSPONG Group, Dr Joseph Agyepong will amongst other things establish a Material Recovery Facility to reduce downstream pressure (waste disposal volume) at landfills.

The MOU will also involve putting in place Compact /Mobile Transfer loading stations to replace current stationary plants and reduce waste at pressure points such as markets.

Commenting on the partnership, the state’s commissioner for Environment Tokunbo Wahab noted that the signing of the MOU is a major milestone in the journey towards transforming the landscape of waste management in Lagos State.

He said the challenges of solid and liquid waste management in a rapidly growing megacity like Lagos with its vibrant population, bustling markets, and dynamic industries, generates substantial amounts of waste that requires innovative, sustainable management solutions.

He said it is the responsibility of the government, as a steward of the city’s future, to address these challenges head-on.

Wahab said the partnership with the Jospong Group, a leader in environmental and waste management services in Africa, represents a great leap in government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Lagosians through effective waste management.

“As we gather to sign this Memorandum of Understanding between the Lagos State Government and the Jospong Group of Ghana; we are not just

signing a document; we are inaugurating a partnership that embodies

our shared vision for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable

Lagos” he said.

The Commissioner said the bodies will develop integrated solid and

liquid waste management facilities that will not only meet the current

needs of the city but also anticipate the demands of the growing

population.

Earlier in his remarks, Executive Chairman, Jospong Group of

Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong said the problem of environmental

sanitation is not a matter of convenience but a cornerstone of public

health as stipulated by the Sustainable Development Goal No. 6 of

Clean Water and sanitation.

He lamented that millions of the citizens continue to suffer due to

inadequate access to infrastructure, proper sanitation facilities, and

water treatment facilities.

He alluded to a report by the Lagos State Waste Management

Agency,(LAWMA) that the state produces approximately 13,000 tons of

waste per day, saying the focus mainly by Jospong is on downstream

Waste Management and not Waste collection.

He assured upstream operators, that is the waste collectors, that

plans are in place to support them with equipment to make their work

much more effective and efficient.