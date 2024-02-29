Lagos State government and a Ghana Waste Management company JONSPONG have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to treat solid and liquid in the state.
The MOU which was signed by the Commissioner Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab and Executive Chairman JOSPONG Group, Dr Joseph Agyepong will amongst other things establish a Material Recovery Facility to reduce downstream pressure (waste disposal volume) at landfills.
The MOU will also involve putting in place Compact /Mobile Transfer loading stations to replace current stationary plants and reduce waste at pressure points such as markets.
Commenting on the partnership, the state’s commissioner for Environment Tokunbo Wahab noted that the signing of the MOU is a major milestone in the journey towards transforming the landscape of waste management in Lagos State.
He said the challenges of solid and liquid waste management in a rapidly growing megacity like Lagos with its vibrant population, bustling markets, and dynamic industries, generates substantial amounts of waste that requires innovative, sustainable management solutions.
He said it is the responsibility of the government, as a steward of the city’s future, to address these challenges head-on.
Wahab said the partnership with the Jospong Group, a leader in environmental and waste management services in Africa, represents a great leap in government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Lagosians through effective waste management.
“As we gather to sign this Memorandum of Understanding between the Lagos State Government and the Jospong Group of Ghana; we are not just
signing a document; we are inaugurating a partnership that embodies
our shared vision for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable
Lagos” he said.
The Commissioner said the bodies will develop integrated solid and
liquid waste management facilities that will not only meet the current
needs of the city but also anticipate the demands of the growing
population.
Earlier in his remarks, Executive Chairman, Jospong Group of
Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong said the problem of environmental
sanitation is not a matter of convenience but a cornerstone of public
health as stipulated by the Sustainable Development Goal No. 6 of
Clean Water and sanitation.
He lamented that millions of the citizens continue to suffer due to
inadequate access to infrastructure, proper sanitation facilities, and
water treatment facilities.
He alluded to a report by the Lagos State Waste Management
Agency,(LAWMA) that the state produces approximately 13,000 tons of
waste per day, saying the focus mainly by Jospong is on downstream
Waste Management and not Waste collection.
He assured upstream operators, that is the waste collectors, that
plans are in place to support them with equipment to make their work
much more effective and efficient.