The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has said the Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, is in its custody.

The DSS stated this in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya yesterday following reports that Mamu was arrested in Egypt.

The DSS said his arrest in Egypt followed complaints from the military and other security agencies in relation to some pertinent questions.

Part of the DSS statement reads: “This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022, and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s military, law enforcement, and intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country. The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”

Recall that Mamu has been in the news lately for his part in the release of the Kaduna train hostage victims who were abducted on March 28.

In August, the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper withdrew as the lead negotiator in securing the release of the remaining train attack victims and claimed that his life was under threat by the Nigerian government.

While being held in Egypt, Mamu accused the federal government of being responsible for his ordeal.

Mamu, who holds the traditional title of Dan Iya of Fika Emirate in Yobe State, commenced negotiations with the terrorists, who attacked the train and abducted many of the passengers, leading to the release of over 20 of them.

He later withdrew from the voluntary task of negotiations, citing threat to his personal safety. Mamu, however, became a medium of communication between the terrorists and the government on one hand and families of the kidnapped victims on the other hand, which also yielded some positive results.

Mamu, who confirmed his arrest to journalists yesterday, said: “I was on my way to Madina Saudi Arabia when they stopped me at Cairo Airport under the Nigerian government order.

“Nothing was found in my possession. So, I am sure the Department of State Security (DSS) officials are waiting for me at the Kano Airport, I don’t have anything to hide and like I said I am not afraid of them (DSS). I swear to God, I am not afraid of them. I just want the world to know of what is happening,” he said.