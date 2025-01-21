Premier League champions Manchester City have announced the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian Defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

City said Reis moved to the Etihad Stadium on a four-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at City until the summer of 2029.

“A classy centre-back and regular captain on his journey through Palmeiras’ youth ranks, Reis made his senior debut in June 2024 and went on to be a key part of the team as they finished runners-up in the Brazilian Serie A,” City said in a statement.

“He played 22 times for his boyhood club, including 18 games in the league and two matches in the Copa Libertadores.

“His performances even earned him national recognition as he was named in the Trofeu Mesa Redonda Team of the Year for all Brazilian football across 2024.

“He will now join Pep Guardiola’s squad for the remainder of the 2024/25 season and beyond.”

Commenting on the move, Reis expressed excitement to join the City as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I’m excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons, and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies.

“Working with Pep Guardiola is something every young player wants to do, and I know he can help me to develop into the best player I can be.

“City also have a lot of experience of working with Brazilian footballers and joining the likes of Ederson and Savinho in the squad will be a big help to me.”

On Monday, City also announced the signing of Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov from RC Lens.