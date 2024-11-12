Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Isma’ila Kaita (Rtd), has dissociated the council from reports that it was opposed to the candidacy of the acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Aisha Maikudi, as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Kaita particularly distanced himself from a letter where he was said to have accused Maikudi of misconduct and undue interference in the affairs of the university.

Concerned University of Abuja Stakeholders led by Mohammed Adama in a rejoinder on Tuesday on behalf of AVM Kaita, maintained that the purported letter was not only false but a calculated attempt to tarnish his reputation of an accomplished military officer and statesman.

Adama stated: “At no point has he endorsed or opposed the candidacy of Prof. Aisha Maikudi or any other aspirant for the substantive role of Vice-Chancellor. His commitment is solely towards ensuring a fair, transparent, and merit-based selection process,” it noted.

“Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Isma’ila Kaita (Rtd) categorically dissociates himself from the letter attributed to him in the Sahara Reporters and The Guardian. He neither authored nor sanctioned any communication undermining the Acting Vice-Chancellor, as mischievously claimed.

“The contents of the alleged letter are a fabrication, aimed at creating unnecessary tension within the university community and discrediting the leadership of the Governing Council.

“Air Vice Marshal Kaita, in his capacity as the Pro-Chancellor, has always maintained a principled and impartial stance on all matters concerning the governance of the university.

“His actions are driven solely by a commitment to uphold due process, transparency, and accountability, in line with the highest standards of university administration.

“It is important to emphasize that Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Isma’ila Kaita (Rtd) is a man of integrity who has dedicated decades of service to the nation, reaching the pinnacle of his military career with honor.

“His singular focus as the Chairman of the Governing Council is to ensure that the university’s affairs are conducted in accordance with the rule of law and established procedures.

“He has no vested interest in the appointment of any individual to the position of Vice-Chancellor or any other administrative role within the university.

“Contrary to the claims made in the publications, Air Vice Marshal Kaita’s advocacy is for the observance of due process in all matters, to prevent any infractions from being committed either knowingly or unknowingly.

“It is pertinent to address the misinformation being circulated. The Pro-Chancellor has always acted in the best interest of the University of Abuja, guided by the principles of fairness and due diligence. The allegations that the Governing Council, under his leadership, is engaging in acts that compromise the university’s stability and governance are not only unfounded but are also a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.

“Furthermore, the insinuation that the Governing Council has manipulated the selection criteria to favor any candidate is a baseless accusation. The process for the selection of a substantive Vice-Chancellor and other key appointments has been, and will continue to be, conducted with utmost integrity, ensuring compliance with statutory guidelines.

“In conclusion, Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Isma’ila Kaita (Rtd) remains committed to his role as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Abuja. He will continue to discharge his duties with the highest level of professionalism, ensuring that the university’s affairs are managed with transparency and accountability.

“We urge the public to disregard the misleading reports and to be cautious of unverified information that seeks to sow discord within the academic community.”