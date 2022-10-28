The Adamawa State government on Friday said the state had recorded no fewer than 197 cases of cholera, with two deaths across the six affected local government areas in the state

Director of Public Health, Adamawa States Ministry of Health, Dr Celine Laori, made the disclosure in an interview in Yola.

According to her, the affected local government areas include Shelleng, Guyuk, Yola North, Yola South, Numan and Girei, adding that the two deaths were recorded in Guyuk and Shelleng.

Laori said that the government had intervened and provided relevant drugs and other preventive and curative measures against the disease in the affected communities.

She however said the victims have been receiving antibiotics, intravenous fluids (IVF) and oral rehydration therapy (ORT) for effective treatment and cure against the scourge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have deployed experts in those communities for wider coverage,” she said.

Ms Laori advised the residents of the affected communities to observe proper hygiene and sanitation, and avoid open defecation.