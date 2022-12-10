A middle aged man, Mr. Christian Ejike Anigbo has been arraigned by the Police before an Ikeja Magistrate Court and subsequently remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional facility for by-passing electric meter belonging to Ikeja Electric.

Anigbo was arrested on 28th November, 2022 by law enforcement agents at No. 3, Balogun Street, Off Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, for meter by-pass and he was handed over to the police for prosecution.

The Defendant was therefore arraigned on a three count charge of conspiracy with others now at large, to commit unlawful interference with Ikeja Electric’s property and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 411 and punishable under section 412 of Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

In addition, he was charged with unlawful reconnection of electricity by tampering with Ikeja Electric prepaid meter to by-pass same for the consumption of electricity and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 340 of Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. Ejike was also charged for conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by connecting electricity unlawfully in a public place and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 168 (d) of Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The Defendant pleaded not guilty to the three count charge and his Counsel applied for him to be granted bail on liberal terms.

Bail was granted to the Defendant in the sum of N200,000 , two sureties in the like sum, which sureties are to provide evidence of tax payment. The addresses of the sureties are also to be verified.

The Defendant was remanded at the Kirikiri correctional facility pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter was adjourned to 19th January, 2023 for.