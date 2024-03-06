Manchester United are being considered as the frontrunners to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the summer.

United face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who reportedly want to make a statement in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will also have to compete with fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea to secure the signature of the Nigerian star.

The Nigeria international, who has netted 13 goals in 22 matches across all competitions for Napoli this season while also providing four assists, has a €110m (£94m/$119m) release clause in his existing contract.

For now, the striker remains focused on the Italian side and will be next seen in action for them on Friday when they take on Torino in Serie A.