Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed the club are looking to sign a striker in January amid the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo last month.

Ronaldo’s departure has left Ten Hag with just Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as the only recognised strikers in the squad.

United are looking at available options ahead of the January window but Ten Hag has hinted a new signing might not necessarily materialise.

“Yes, we are aware we have lost a striker so need to get one in but has to be the right one who brings quality into the team not just adding to the squad,” Ten Hag said. “The criteria is high here at Man United.”

Even with Ronaldo for the first part of the season, United have struggled for goals.

They are the lowest scorers in the Premier League’s top eight with 20 but Ten Hag believes Rashford, after a successful World Cup during which he scored three times, could fill the void.

“I think he is capable of scoring 20 goals in the Premier League,” Ten Hag said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He got three in the World Cup so we know the potential to score those numbers in the Premier League.

“When you analyse the first 14 games or however many we are not a problem in the front line. Often players have not been 100% fit and I have had to play them. That was a problem in the first few games. When we get players fit and available in the front line then already we will score more goals.”

Meanwhile, ahead of Nottingham Forest’s visit to Old Trafford on Tuesday, Ten Hag has said Dean Henderson, who is on loan at the City Ground, still has a future at United.

“He is on loan for one season,” he said. “When that is coming to an end we will make a decision. I think he is playing really well at Nottingham Forest.”