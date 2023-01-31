Manchester United have rejected a world-record bid from Arsenal for striker Alessia Russo but the deal could still go ahead, according to sources at Old Trafford.

Russo is out of contract in the summer and could leave United for free, but Arsenal have made a bid in excess of the £400,000 Barcelona was reported to have paid to sign Keira Walsh from Manchester City in September.

ESPN reports that Arsenal have submitted a second bid for the striker that is believed to be worth around £500,000.

The 23-year-old Russo has scored 17 goals in 35 Women’s Super League (WSL) appearances since joining from North Carolina Tar Heels in 2020.

The club expect Arsenal to return with another bid to sign the England international before the Women’s Super League deadline at 5 p.m. GMT, which would give United a decision to make about whether to cash in now.

Man United are top of the WSL on goal difference with Arsenal sitting three points behind in third.