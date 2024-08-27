Renowned singer Mariah Carey is mourning the loss of both her mother, Patricia Carey, and her sister, Alison Carey, who tragically died on the same day over the weekend.

The heartbreaking news was shared by the Grammy-winning artist in a statement released on Monday.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” Carey said. “Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

She expressed feeling fortunate to have spent time with her mother just before her passing and requested privacy during this difficult time.

No further details about the causes of death for either woman have been disclosed.

Patricia Carey, 87, was a former opera singer and vocal coach of Irish-American descent.

In her 2020 memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer opened up about her complicated relationship with her mother, describing it as a source of “so much pain and confusion.”

Carey reflected on the challenges brought about by their professional rivalry, noting, “Professional jealousy comes with the territory of success, but when the person is your mother and the jealousy is revealed at such a tender age, it’s particularly painful.”

Despite their strained relationship, Carey spoke of her enduring love for her mother, dedicating the memoir to her with the words, “To Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always.”

In a 2022 interview with Gayle King, Carey admitted that criticism from her mother during her formative years had “definitely” impacted her. However, she credited Patricia for nurturing her love of music.

Carey’s sister, Alison, 63, had been receiving hospice care before her death, according to a friend cited by the ‘Times Union’ newspaper in New York State.

The friend did not provide a specific cause of death.

The relationship between Mariah and Alison was also marked by complexities. In her memoir, Carey revealed that she had been estranged from Alison, as well as her brother Morgan, for her own emotional and physical safety.

This estrangement was further underscored when Alison sued Carey for $1.2 million, alleging “immense emotional distress” caused by what she described as “vindictive” content in the memoir.

The Carey family has faced its share of loss over the years. Mariah’s father, Alfred, passed away in 2002 from cancer at the age of 72.

Mariah Carey, widely regarded as one of the most successful singers in the world, continues to hold a prominent place in music history.

Her holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” remains the best-selling Christmas song by a female artist. She boasts a record 19 Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles as a solo artist, has sold over 220 million records globally, and even served as a judge on the popular competition show ‘American Idol’.