The Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, has began a three day capacity development workshop for senior and middle level cadre officers of the academy.

The training titled, ‘Cascading performance management, achieving performance excellence’ was organised by valuebridge consulting.

Declaring the workshop opened, on Wednesday, the rector of the academy, Commodore Duja Effedua, said the aim of the workshop was to address the problem of staff performance to make job of senior Management staff in the academy easier to perform.

Effedua who was represented by director Specialised Seafarers Training, Dr. Kelvin Okonna, said the new model of performance planning taken by the management would soon be adopted nationwide.

He said, “This workshop is aimed at addressing the problem in our performance in our organization. I have a very simple role to perform and that is to declare the workshop open. I also wish the participants and the organizers a very successful workshop which is ultimately to improve performance in our organization and so that work is very simple for me to perform.

“I hereby declare the workshop open. But before I go back to my seat because I am also going to be a participant at this workshop,

I think I would like to invite and urge those who are visitors to this institutions to take out time to go around the academy to see the repositioning and restructuring of the institution that have started in 2017 and what has been achieved for this nation.

Effedua also disclosed that the training will complement infrastructure development embarked upon by the present management.

“It was under the leadership of Commodore Duja Effedua (Rtd), that the institution has been changed to become this good and we are only happy that this kind of workshop is going to compliment what we have achieved in the institution so that we then start contributing, distributing to the whole of the performance of the academy in the institution.

“I have been made to understand that this new model of performance planning taken by the management would soon be adopted nationwide. We have the responsibility on behalf of the institution to fully make the workshop and to understand how we are going to key in to this national programme.

“So, I would also welcome the representative of this workshop. At this point in time, I welcome everyone to maritime Academy of Nigeria. Take time to take a tour of the academy. On behalf of the Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, I welcome all of you to this special workshop.”