In a bid to ensure a secured area council, an indigenous security agency under the auspices of AMAC Marshal has called for collaboration from political office holders and conventional security agencies to ensure the safety of residents of the council.

The security agency which was established by the government of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), also frowns at the rate at which the security of the society is been undermined by political officeholders and other stakeholders in the council.

The marshal general of AMAC-Marshal, Kashim Isiaku, who made this call in Abuja, appealed to the present administration of AMAC to strengthen the organisation in providing adequate security in the council.

Isiaku while appreciating the chairman of AMAC, Christopher Maikalangu for commencing payment of outstanding salaries owned to the personnel of the organisation for more than two years, pledged to perform better if adequately supported.

The marshal general who expressed disappointment in the past administration’s failure to tackle the salaries of the personnel urged the present chairman and stakeholders in the council to see the Marshall as a product of AMAC and not of any political affiliation.

“AMAC Marshall at its early stage performed creditably in curbing the security situation in the council adding that the major problem affecting the organization is lack of political will, especially by the previous administration to tackle the welfare challenges of the Organization.

“AMAC Marshal was established in June 2016 by the past administration of Abdullahi Candido, to meet up the increasing challenges of the Abuja security sector, and the AMAC Marshal within its two years of existence was faced with challenges of payment of salaries of one hundred and fifty personnel recruited and trained to assist conventional security in AMAC,” he said.