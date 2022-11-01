Governor Aminu Bello Masari has employed over 1,000 health workers from the year 2020 to date.

This is in addition to the recruitment of more than 300 health personnel enlisted jointly with GAVI Alliance, at the primary healthcare centre agency

The state commissioner for Health, Yakubu Nuhu Danja, disclosed this while reacting to some citizens’ concerns in the state about insufficient of personnel in some hospitals.

He said, “the state government is doing its best to address the shortage of human resources at all levels of healthcare delivery.

“Between September and October alone, Governor Aminu Bello Masari approved the recruitment of 272 personnel in addition to more than 300 already recruited jointly with GAVI Alliance, at the primary healthcare centre level,” he said.

“At the secondary healthcare level (General Hospitals), more than 1,000 personnel were employed from 2020 to date.

“All these are in addition to the thousands of healthcare employees engaged on an ad hoc basis as approved by governments at all local government councils.”