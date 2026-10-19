Former executive director, Marine Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Captain Olugbemiga Abidoye; former minister of Interior and chairman of Genesis Worldwide Shipping, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; and former NPA managing director, Aare Adebayo Sarumi, have been honoured by the Association of Master Mariners for their contributions to Nigeria’s maritime industry.

The trio were among 18 individuals and corporate organisations recognised by the association at its annual general meeting (AGM), held in Lagos, at the weekend.

Other recipients included maritime industry veteran, Greg Ogbeifun, and his company, STARZS Investment Limited; Captain (Prof.) Abiodun Sule; Captain P.T. Oluktun; Captain A. Aogbonlo; Captain Runsewe; Captain F.C. Kponu; Captain E.A. Ishola; and Dr. Taiwo Afolabi.

The association also honoured four deceased maritime professionals posthumously in recognition of their contributions to the industry. They were late Captain S.A. Omotesho, late Captain A.A. Biu, late Captain K.O. Alaba, and late Senator Captain Cosmas Niagwan.

The awards ceremony formed part of the AGM, which also featured paper presentations on critical issues affecting the maritime industry.

Abidoye received special recognition for a maritime career spanning more than five decades, during which he served in various operational and managerial capacities, including as Executive Director, Marine Operations, at the NPA.

His citation described him as a professional whose career had been defined by courage, visionary leadership, institutional reform and an unwavering commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s maritime industry.

Abidoye began his maritime career in 1970 as a cadet with the Nigerian National Shipping Line. He subsequently obtained an Ordinary Diploma in Nautical Science from Riversdale College of Technology, Liverpool, and a Higher Diploma in Nautical Science from Liverpool Polytechnic, both in the United Kingdom.

He later earned the United Kingdom Class 1 Foreign-Going Master Mariner Certificate of Competency, one of the highest professional qualifications for commanding vessels at sea.

In pursuit of further professional development, Abidoye undertook specialised courses in shipping and port operations at maritime institutions in Alexandria, Egypt, and Le Havre, France.

He also studied International Port Planning at the University of New Orleans, United States, and obtained a Diploma in Marketing in London. He holds professional affiliations and certifications in marketing and shipping.

Demonstrating a continued commitment to professional development, Abidoye recently completed postgraduate studies in Port and Terminal Management with Maritime Logistics at Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom.

His research examined the institutional readiness of the Lagos Port Complex to receive and support Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship operations, a subject of growing importance as technological advances reshape global shipping and port management.

Beyond his professional qualifications, Abidoye was recognised for his contributions to the development of the Association of Master Mariners. As a pioneer member, he served as treasurer of its first Executive Council, helping to establish the association’s institutional foundation.

His career at the NPA saw him rise through several operational and management positions, beginning as a pilot and harbour master before becoming commanding officer of the Hydrographic Research Vessel, HRV Argungu.

He subsequently served as Marine Superintendent and held other senior management positions before his appointment as Executive Director, Marine Operations, in 2002.

The recognition of Abidoye, Iheanacho, Sarumi and other industry figures highlights the contributions of maritime professionals and organisations to the development of Nigeria’s shipping and port sectors.

The awardees were recognised for their respective professional achievements and contributions to the maritime industry.