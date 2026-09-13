The Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has urged his political associates and supporters across the state to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

Matawalle made the call in Kaduna at the weekend during an interactive meeting with former members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, former cabinet members, Special Advisers and other political associates who served under his administration between 2019 and 2023.

The meeting focused on security, political developments and other issues affecting Zamfara State, with the minister reassuring residents and communities affected by banditry of the Federal Government’s determination to eradicate banditry and other forms of criminality across the country.

Matawalle said the protection of lives and property remained the foremost responsibility of any serious government, adding that the Tinubu administration was committed to building peace, unity and political cohesion in the country.

He said President Tinubu would not overlook the challenges of insecurity, economic development, peace and national unity despite the political activities and challenges confronting the country.

“Security of lives and property is the major concern of every serious government in any country. That is why the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has focused strongly on securing the nation,” Matawalle said.

The minister said the President’s commitment to national security was evident in his frequent engagements and consultations on security matters within and outside the country.

He consequently urged the gathering to mobilise support for the Tinubu Again Movement and reach out to communities across Zamfara State and beyond to galvanise support for the President’s 2027 re-election bid.

Earlier, leaders of the various groups represented at the meeting commended Matawalle for maintaining what they described as a formidable political structure since his tenure as governor of Zamfara State from 2019 to 2023.

They said that despite his current national assignment as a member of the Federal Executive Council, Matawalle had continued to command the loyalty and support of a significant number of people across Zamfara State.

The leaders pledged their support for President Tinubu’s administration, saying the President’s success would also translate into their own success.

They also expressed readiness to promote the President’s political agenda and showcase Matawalle’s leadership, describing him as a leader who had demonstrated concern for the welfare and aspirations of his supporters.