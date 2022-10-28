Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has further adjourned the case against the Governor of Zamfara State, Governor Bello Matawalle, over his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court fixed the new date for March 30, 2023 to 30/3/2023 for hearing, to await the outcome of the appeal in the case of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, which is pending before the Supreme Court.

Justice Ekwo said the move became necessary due to a similar matter pending before the Apex Court.

At the last adjourned date, Justice Ekwo said, “I take full cognisance that there is an appeal in a similar matter pending in the appellate court. I will exercise restraint until that matter is determined.

Governor Matawalle, state and federal lawmakers from the state defected from the PDP to the APC.

But the PDP, in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/650/2021 had prayed the court for an order removing Matawalle as governor over his defection to APC.