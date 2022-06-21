Spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Emene, Enugu, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has distanced himself from Sunday’s protests by the Adoration congregation.

The protest by Mbaka’s followers which was targeted at the Enugu Catholic Bishop, Callistus Onaga happened on Sunday as the demonstrators insisted that the bishop must go.

They were reacting to the ban imposed on the Adoration Ministry by Bishop Onaga where Catholic faithful and priest were banned from attending activities at Adoration Ministry.

In a statement he personally signed, Mbaka said, “My attention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration ground on Sunday. I am not in any way involved in such activity.

“We received with obedience the directive issued by my Bishop, His Excellency, Most Rev CVV Onaga on June 17, 2022.

“May I therefore appeal to the faithful, in particular members of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united with the body of Christ in the Diocese and also refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.

“Those who take to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop, should desist from such.

“The bishop is the Shepherd of the Church in the Diocese and we remain his flock who in every way and at all times is expected to be respectful, obedient and willing to respond favourably to his apostolic directives.”

“May I also remind you that all Adoration activities have been suspended till further notice. Adoration Ministry is ever submissive to the mother Church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the will of God in the life of the ministry,” he stated.