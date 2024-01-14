Experts have said that the success of every event largely depends on the Masters of Ceremony (MCs) who spice it up with unique professionalism.

They said, be it wedding, AGM, house opening, award ceremony, or whatever event, the presence of a highly skilled MC is required to arouse the interest of the audience or guests as the event progresses.

According to a statement issued issued to LEADERSHIP by a PR expert, Alex Nwankwo, he said Adetoke Laolu-Ogunranti, a multimedia personality is one of the next rated Abuja-based MCs who through the mastery of her craft has anchored high profile events in a very short while since her relocation from Lagos to the nation’s capital.

The statement read,in parts: “They say what a man can do, a woman can do better and Laolu-Ogunranti, with the ability to tell and retell stories in ways to inspire people has demonstrated this. She has come to spice up the interest of fun-seekers and event goers as she offers them the choice to opt for a female compere, a paradigm shift from an era when nearly 98% of event anchors and MCs are all males.

“With her on- the job experience which has afforded her a well-rounded skill in public relations, media appearances, strategic planning and execution, the multi-talented embodiment of beauty and creativity has become a choice for many event hosts who want to leave a lasting good footprint in the memory of their guests.

“She possesses full control of the stage with absolute confidence while putting all the guests in a relaxed mood, a mood that gets them glued with rapt attention and never want to miss anything in the entire process.

“Having worked in the past eight years in various aspects of the media and communications, she easily analyzes her audience and delivers at every event with a remarkable and unique result.

“This is anchored on her professional acumen, which quickly deciphers mode and modalities to swing each outing. Little wonder she has stood before kings and queens, doing what she knows how to do best with little or no hassle and seamlessly so.”

The statement added that the expertise in the media and communication industry has seen her function and effectively so as a writer, news reporter, video producer,content creator, voice narrator and planner. She has conducted interviews for high profile personalities.