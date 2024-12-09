The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) and the Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to protect copyright laws and ensure professionalism in promoting the music industry in Nigeria.

The MoU was signed yesterday in Abuja during the DJAN National Conference, titled “The Socio-Economic Impact of Entertainment on the Creative Industry: A DJ’s Perspective.”

Speaking to journalists, the General Manager of MCSN, Mr. Louis B. Udoh, stated that the MoU is critical in a time when Nigeria’s creative industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. He emphasized that both parties must remain committed to the agreement’s goals and objectives.

“It is important to note that, as part of the Commission’s renewed efforts to ensure respect for copyright and address all forms of infringement, operatives will soon commence the enforcement of the criminal provisions of the Copyright Act against any DJ found violating the law.

“To this end, we will work with DJAN to develop a regulatory framework that ensures operators are properly accredited and identified during public performances. This will promote professionalism, bring order to their operations, and ensure full compliance with copyright rules,” Udoh stated.

He further explained that the MoU is a “win-win” initiative designed to harmonise the interests of musicians and DJs, who have often been at odds. “It took significant effort to make musicians understand the importance of DJs in promoting their work,” he added.

Meanwhile, DJAN President Prince Christian Edeh expressed optimism about the entertainment industry’s financial potential and assured MCSN of the association’s commitment to adhering to the MoU’s provisions.

“There is a lot of money in the entertainment industry. With this working relationship with MCSN, Nigeria stands to reap significant benefits,” Edeh said.

He emphasised the role of DJs in supporting the economy by paying taxes and promoting intellectual property rights. “This MoU will help MCSN collect royalties from our members who use music, which is artists’ intellectual property. We also secured a waiver from MCSN, offering lower fees to our members than non-members,” he explained.

Edeh further encouraged DJs to join the association to benefit from the reduced fees and urged all Nigerians to support the craft of DJing to promote employment and reduce crime.

“We have members in 33 states, including the FCT. Each year, we gather to share ideas, encourage one another, and teach the younger generation about the latest trends in our industry. This fosters growth and contributes to building a better society,” he said.