Former Edo State governor and senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, will deliver the keynote address at the second edition of the Nigeria Today Magazine annual lecture on Wednesday in Abuja.

The event, “The Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Development, “ will occur at the Umar Musa Yar’Adua Centre.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Nigeria Today Magazine, Hon. Barr Eze Chikamnayo, emphasised Oshiomhole’s extensive experience across labour, governance, and legislative leadership.

“We chose him carefully because he’s been a labour leader, a state governor, and now an elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Chikamnayo said.

“Senator Oshiomhole brings a unique aggregation of knowledge, having navigated the labour movement, executive governance, and the legislature. His insights will be invaluable as Nigeria seeks sustainable reforms.”

Chikamnayo highlighted the lecturer’s goal of fostering constructive dialogue on governance, urging Nigerians to prioritise collaboration and idea-driven solutions over confrontational politics.

According to him, the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, will serve as the Chief Guest of Honour, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass is the Special Guest. Former Senate President and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, will chair the occasion.

Prominent figures from government, academia, business, and labour unions are expected to attend.

The event will also feature an awards ceremony recognising distinguished Nigerians. Senate President Godswill Akpabio will be honoured as Man of the Year. At the same time, Governors Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and Uba Sani of Kaduna State will receive Governor of the Year awards.

Other governors will be recognised in various categories, and the First Ladies of Taraba, Imo, and Kwara States will be celebrated as the First Ladies of the Year.