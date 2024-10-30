A civil society group, Journalists Against Corruption (JAC), has called on the media to support the war against corruption by rallying around the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by JAC’s Programme Coordinator, Kehinde Osifisan, the group remarked that the media has a “duty to hold the Government accountable to the people.”

The statement reads in part, “The media has a constitutionally guaranteed role to hold the Government accountable to the people as provided for by Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“This statutorily guaranteed role should not be trivialised or sacrificed for some financial gains. It is a sacred duty that should be fulfilled without fear of favour, let or hindrance.

“Given the bold steps that the EFCC leadership under Mr Ola Olukoyede has taken in prosecuting the hitherto untouchables, as reported by the media, all that the media should do is to use all its best endeavours and skills to encourage the commission in its onerous task to reduce corruption to its barest minimum – for the good of the people and society.”

“The looting of the public treasury affects everyone, including the media, such as the rising costs of inputs, especially diesel for generators, bad roads and insecurity.”