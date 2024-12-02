Bamanga Usman Jada, Nigeria, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 13, 2023.

A seasoned administrator with a robust educational background in economics and oil and gas operations management, Jada has significantly impacted Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Under his leadership, OGFZA established two major oil and gas free zones in 2024: the 50,000 MT LPG Notore Oil and Gas Free Zone Facility in Onne, Rivers State, projected to attract over $5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) and create approximately 15,000 jobs; and a 20,000 MT LPG facility in Akwa Ibom State, expected to generate over $10 billion in investments and more than 7,000 jobs.

These initiatives underscore Jada’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s economic landscape to attract strategic foreign direct investments.

Jada’s tenure has also been marked by the attraction of over $24 billion in FDI to OGFZA. His efforts have not gone unnoticed; OGFZA received the Best Federal MDA for Ease of Doing Business Automation award from the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), in recognition of his leadership in transforming OGFZA into a model for digital governance within Nigeria’s public sector.

Educated at Federal University of Technology Yola and the University of Central Lancashire, Jada’s career spans various roles in finance and project management within Nigeria’s energy sector. His affiliations with professional institutions reflect his dedication to continuous improvement and governance excellence.

Born on March 2, 1983, in Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Jada is married with children and remains committed to public service and national development.