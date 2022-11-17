Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi of Wits School of Governance, in South Africa, has urged Nigerians to shun actions capable of threatening the peace and unity of the nation ahead of the 2023 polls.

Olukoshi who disclosed this during a press conference to officially launch the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) Node Nigeria office stressed the need for continued peaceful coexistence among Nigerians for the socio-economic and political development of the country.

He also urged political actors not to take actions or make decisions of a kind that will make Nigeria a problem to West Africa, rather than a beacon of hope for the sub-region.

Olukoshi also called for the re-politicization of civil society, saying civil society organisations must organising and retool itself, to be able to respond to the many discontents of democratization over the last 20-25 years across West Africa.

The executive director, West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI), Nana Afadzinu, said over the years, WASCI has witnessed a keen and overwhelming interest in and demand for WACS programmes and services by civil society actors in Nigeria.

Afadzinu said this influenced its decision to establish a physical presence in Nigeria to have greater and easier access to WACS’s programmes, products, and services to enhance its knowledge capacity and strengthen its institutions’ governance, management, and operations.