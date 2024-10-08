The chief medical director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Prof Abdullahi Yusuf, has said that men can also be affected by breast cancer.

He, therefore, advised both genders to go for breast screening.

Yusuf disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State, during an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of a ‘Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness’, organised as part of the activities to mark the breast cancer awareness month.

The programme with the theme: “No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone” was organised by the UITH in collaboration with the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN).

Yusuf, who spoke through the chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Prof. Bilyaminu Abayomi, explained that breast cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the breast.

He said certain factors increase the risk of breast cancer, including increasing age and obesity, harmful use of alcohol, family history of breast cancer, history of radiation exposure, reproductive history (such as age that menstrual periods began and age at first pregnancy), tobacco use and postmenopausal hormone therapy.

The CMD said the theme: “No one should face breast cancer alone”, is apt, as it helps to raise awareness and drive behaviour change against stigmatisation of those with the disease.

He explained further that the sensitisation is to facilitate knowledge sharing, provide a platform for disseminating breast cancer information, and sensitise people on the need to get screened and early diagnosis, which can save lives.