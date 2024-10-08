Qausain Group of Companies, the parent company of the prominent Qausain TV Channel, has appointed former minister of communications and respected Islamic scholar Professor Isa Ali Pantami as a non-executive director.

The appointment, endorsed during the company’s Board of Directors meeting on October 4, 2024, was officially announced by the group’s president and CEO, Alhaji Nasir Musa Idris (Albani Agege).

Prof. Pantami will serve a four-year term in his new role, providing strategic oversight and contributing to the Board’s deliberations. His role is to offer an objective and impartial perspective on the company’s decisions, ensuring that potential conflicts of interest are avoided.

Qausain TV also announced the appointment of two other distinguished figures to its Board. Col. Sani Bello (retired), a former military governor of Kano State, was chairman of the Board of Directors, while renowned former BBC Hausa broadcaster Ahmad Abba Abdullahi was named non-executive director.

Additionally, Kannywood actor and singer Adam A. Zango was appointed as the director general of Qausain TV.

The new appointees are expected to leverage their diverse expertise and backgrounds to drive Qausain TV’s objectives forward, enhancing the network’s growth and impact.