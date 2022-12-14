Businessman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate in Delta North for the 2023 elections, Prince Ned Nwoko, has blamed southern Nigerian men for encouraging prostitution in the society by condemning polygamy.

Nwoko, who is a polygamist, added that he and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, were serving Nigeria by marrying many wives.

The politician, who is also married to actress Regina Daniels, said this in an recent interview with journalists.

According to him, many women are out there on their own without husbands, especially in the southern part of the country which translates to high level of prostitution.

“What some of our girls do to make ends meet is regrettable and if our men emulate their northern counterparts by having more than one wife, that could probably change the situation.

“The average Southerner may have only one wife, but many girlfriends also, and he is spending his money on the girlfriends; sometimes even more than on his wife.

“The man, who has three wives for instance, concentrates on them and his children; every money he makes is spent on the family and he is more likely not to have any girlfriend or concubine. The money those with several girlfriends spend on them is a gift, not an investment in the family,” Nwoko said.

He added: “My grandfather and the Ooni’s grandfather and the then Olowo of Owo took many photographs together. So, the Ooni and I have that kind of common background, because our grandfathers were Kings and served Nigeria in that capacity. And we are now also serving Nigeria by having many wives.”