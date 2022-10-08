President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who passed on Friday at 73.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, commiserated with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal Family in Umuahia, and Government and people of Abia State over the loss of the one-time National Secretary of the PDP.

President Buhari believed the former national chairman will be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President commended the zeal of the Prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country.

President Buhari prayed that God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.