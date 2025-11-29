Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, is set to recognise 40 ‘Legends of Aviation’, who are veterans, pioneers, administrators, engineers, pilots, air traffic controllers, and visionaries whose dedication and service laid the foundation for the vibrant aviation ecosystem Nigeria enjoys today.

Advertisement

Speaking on the forthcoming celebration, Keyamo said these individuals will be celebrated for their exceptional contributions, sacrifices, and leadership across decades.

He said there will be a historic national event on Monday to mark 100 years of aviation in Nigeria, a milestone that will celebrate a century of courage, innovation, and transformative contributions that have shaped the Nigerian aviation landscape.

Advertisement

The event represents a major highlight in Nigeria’s aviation history, honouring the legacy of pioneers and showcasing the remarkable strides the nation has made since the first aircraft landed in Kano in 1925.

Keyamo further said, “the celebration will bring together a distinguished gathering of aviation stakeholders, including international and domestic airlines, airport authorities, ground handling companies, aviation agencies, private sector operators, and international development partners, along with industry experts and policymakers. The event will also feature goodwill messages, documentary showcases, keynote addresses, and the unveiling of commemorative projects in honour of the centenary milestone.”

He noted that the centenary is not only an opportunity to honour the past but also to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to building a more resilient, secure, and globally competitive aviation sector.

Keyamo emphasised that the achievements recorded over the last 100 years reflect the relentless efforts of industry pioneers and the unwavering support of partners across the world.

Special adviser to the minister on media, Tunde Moshood, said the centenary ceremony is expected to serve as a platform for reflection, recognition, and renewed collaboration as Nigeria positions itself for the next century of aviation excellence, driven by innovation, safety, infrastructure development, and strategic partnerships.