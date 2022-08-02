The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has lamented that almost 95 per cent of the parks in Abuja have derailed from the FCTA Park Policy.

Bello made this known while reopening the popular Millennium Park in Abuja on Monday, which was closed for over two years, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The minister while appealing to the media and the public to support the FCTA’s efforts towards rediscovering Abuja in line with the objectives of its founding fathers, also urged those opposing the FCTA park policy to have a rethink and support the Administration in the journey to transform all parks to what they were meant to be.

“Today signifies a very important milestone for the city. A day when officially our own Millennium Park in Abuja will be open after over two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us in the city, this occasion today is more than just the reopening of the park but appreciating God Almighty for having taken us safely through all these difficult times.

“More importantly, it is a day when we are going to say thank you Salini Nigeria Ltd, for being a very reliable partner and cooperative citizen in Abuja, who singlehandedly constructed this park over 22 years ago.

“And more importantly continue to maintain it to this international standard that you all see today without charging a kobo. What we have seen today is what truly a park is suppose to be in Abuja,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Salina Nigeria Ltd, Dr. Piero Capitano, thanked the Administration for all the support to the company.

Represented by the Project Manager of the company, Mr. Gennaro D’ltria, Capitano, he said that the park was a century of relaxation, which provides freedom and peace.

It was gathered that the park which was closed down at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was developed and donated to the residents of the FCT some years ago.