Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said his administration will continue to be fair and just to all religious beliefs in the state.

The governor, who spoke at the grand rally to mark new Islamic year, Hijrah1444 AH, organized by the National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations (NACOMYO), Oyo State chapter, held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium Ibadan), appealed to Muslim clerics to continue to pray for the success of his administration.

Makinde who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Barr. AbdulRoheem Adebayo Lawal, explained that the state had maintained religious balance, adding that out of 17 members of the Oyo State Executive Council, nine were Muslims while the remaining eight were Christians.

Dwelling on the newly built Bus Terminal, the governor explained that the government would soon be evacuating traders selling alcoholic content at the Ojoo bus terminals.

He later announced the donation of N2.5 million to support the National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations (NACOMYO), Oyo State chapter.

“You also raised concern on the sales of alcoholic content by the road side close to Ojoo Bus Terminal. I don’t think we still need to debate the issue.

“From now on, I can assure you that, as a government, we will ensure we send all of those people away. And I know that nobody will say our action is based on religious sentiment. For sanity in our society, we must not allow drunkards to be driving our vehicles, thereby influencing passengers too. So, we need to clear them on time.’’