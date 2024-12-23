Minister of state for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, has expressed the ministry’s commitment to quality healthcare services and patient experiences in hospitals, emphasising that the nation’s health policies’ ultimate goal is to enhance its citizens’ health and well-being.

The minister, who stated this during a media parley in Abuja, highlighted the importance of ensuring that investments in the health sector, such as the employment of medical personnel, construction of hospitals, and provision of ambulances, translate to tangible patient benefits.

He announced a shift from evaluating hospital administrators solely on infrastructure development to assessing the impact of those investments on patient outcomes and satisfaction, stressing that a positive patient experience is crucial, even in cases where medical outcomes may not be favourable.

“The first thing that I am going to do is improve the quality of care in our hospitals and how to improve the experience of patients when they visit our hospitals,” Dr Salako stated.

The minister underscored the critical role of the media in disseminating health policies and raising public awareness. He called on health journalists to partner with the ministry in improving health literacy, which he identified as a key factor in promoting better health-seeking behaviours and outcomes.

He acknowledged the media’s role in bringing critical issues to light, citing instances where social media flagged problems in hospitals, such as power outages, enabling swift government intervention.

Dr Salako also revealed plans for more interactive engagements with journalists in the coming year to discuss his vision and President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s broader health agenda.

The Minister reaffirmed his support for the Health Renewal Investment Initiative, a strategic plan to strengthen the health sector.

He vowed to address existing gaps in the plan to ensure a robust and comprehensive implementation of the administration’s health agenda.