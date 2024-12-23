Niger State Governor Umaru Bago has said the government is completing the 5 Star Hotel inherited from the administration of Former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu because of its socio-economic value to the state capital Minna.

While expressing delight with the quality and level of work attained at the ongoing 5Star Hotel in Minnathe, the Governor, who was at the project site for inspection, lauded the contractor for an impressive job.

He explained that the project was initiated by the Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu-led administration, saying that “my administration decided to complete the project based on the socio-economic value it would add to the State capital.”

The Governor further revealed that his administration had modified the initial project design for a better outcome.

He said the structure, which has about 200 rooms, has six floors with a penthouse instead of the initial 9 and 4 elevators instead of the previous 8.

The Governor said the plan is to link the 5-star Hotel with the U.K. Bello Arts Theatre, which will serve as the hotel’s conference centre.

He said the Vocational School in the vicinity would be relocated to the Technical College, Tungan Goro, adding that the entire hotel environment would be used to construct a recreational centre, amusement park, and other tourist sites.

The Governor also inspected the Youth Centre Minna, which a new generational bank renovated.

He directed the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Abubakar, to take over the project for comprehensive rehabilitation.

He then used the opportunity to visit the ICT centre, housing the Ministry of Communications Technology and Digital Economy, for sightseeing.