Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, was in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital yesterday to empathise with victims of the recent flood disaster in the state.

She described the natural disaster as an unfortunate incident because of the monumental loss of life and property.

Farouq, who was received at the Government House by the deputy governor Lawrence Erhujiakpor, said she was in the state on behalf of the of the federal government and the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to commiserate with the government and good of the state and “to express our sympathy and condolences to you over this unfortunate incident of flood disaster. “

She said following the magnitude of the devastation in the state and most parts of the country, “President, Muhammadu Buhari approved the release of 12,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve Stock for distribution to victims of the flood disaster nationwide.